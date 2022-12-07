China announces nationwide easing of Covid restrictions

Total active cases stand at 17,965
China's national health authority said on Wednesday that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild symptoms can self-treat while in quarantine at home, the strongest sign so far that China is preparing its people to live with the disease.
Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
"Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the NHC said.
Since last week, top officials have acknowledged the reduced ability of the new coronavirus to cause disease while Chinese experts suggested it is not more deadly than seasonal influenza.
