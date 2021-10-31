Cebu Pacific says all cabin crew is now fully vaccinated

Expert panel finds the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest airline, on Sunday said its cabin crew is now fully vaccinated.
“We are very pleased to share this news with everyone as we prepare to ramp up our domestic network to cater to the pent-up travel demand. CEB continues to boost its safety protocols and we know having a fully vaccinated crew will strengthen the trust and confidence of the public in air travel,” said Felix Lopez, vice-president for People Department at Cebu Pacific.
CEB employees received free inoculation for themselves and their dependents, as well as third-party workers, such as check-in agents and bag handlers.
“We commend our pilots and crew for voluntarily getting vaccinated, not only to protect themselves and their families, but even the passengers they fly with,” said Capt. Sam Avila, vice-president for flight operations at Cebu Pacific.
Cebu Pacific’s entire workforce is now 98 per cent fully vaccinated.
To date, the airline has airlifted 16.5 million vaccine doses from China to the Philippines, and close to 25 million vaccine doses across 28 domestic destinations.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
