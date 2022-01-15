CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

The United States mourned the most daily deaths with 1,762
coronavirus8 hours ago
US health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by healthcare workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering virus from the air. But they previously were in short supply, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritised for healthcare workers.
In updated guidance posted late Friday afternoon, CDC officials removed concerns related to supply shortages and more clearly said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks provide the most protection.
However, agency officials noted some masks are harder to tolerate than others, and urged people to choose good-fitting masks that they will wear consistently.
The CDC has evolved its mask guidance throughout the pandemic.
ALSO READ:
In its last update, in September, CDC officials became more encouraging of disposable N95 masks, saying they could be used in certain situations if supplies were available. Examples included being near a lot of people for extended periods of time on a train, bus or airplane; taking care of someone in poor health; or being more susceptible to severe illness.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration was planning to make “high-quality masks,” including N95s, available for free. He said more details were coming next week. The federal government has a stockpile of more than 750 million N95 masks, the White House said.
The latest CDC guidance notes that there is a special category of “surgical N95” masks, that are specially designed for protection against blood splashes and other operating room hazards. Those are not generally available for sale to the public, and should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers, the agency said.
The United States mourned the most daily deaths with 1,762
coronavirus8 hours ago
Restaurants in 15 other municipalities in the Netherlands said they would follow suit on Saturday
coronavirus8 hours ago
Residents are encouraged to book appointments elsewhere using the SEHA app
coronavirus9 hours ago
Healthcare specialists also advise teaching kids to follow all precautionary measures
coronavirus9 hours ago
Effective immediately, all close contacts will receive a text message to conduct a PCR test
coronavirus9 hours ago
Patients and their close contacts are split into two different categories and must follow the updated rules accordingly
coronavirus10 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23 million
coronavirus10 hours ago
The closure goes into effect from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9
coronavirus11 hours ago