Covid-19: Mandatory PCR tests for passengers travelling to Canada from China

Total active cases stand at 15,153
Canada on Saturday said it will require travellers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for Covid-19.
The requirements, which take effect at 12:01am ET on Thursday, apply to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Travellers will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding.
The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.
South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.
ALSO READ:
Total active cases stand at 15,153
According to the Union Health Ministry sources, the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a surge of Covid cases in mid-January
On Wednesday, the United States imposed mandatory coronavirus tests on travellers from China
The updated protocol will apply to all passengers two years and older
The announcements come as countries around the world grapple with a steadily increasing surge in positive cases
Amid the sudden rise in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities in the country has been under review
Total active cases stand at 15,229
This comes in light of revised protocols issued by the Indian ministry of civil aviation last week