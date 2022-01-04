Britons warned of hospital crisis as Covid cases hit new high

Staff shortages and rising cases across the UK a concern for health authorities

A pedestrian passes a Covid testing facility in London. — AP

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 9:17 PM

Britain on Tuesday faced warnings of an impending hospital crisis due to staff shortages caused by a wave of Omicron infections, as the country’s daily Covid caseload breached 200,000 for the first time.

The 24-hour tally, after chalking up multiple records in the run-up to New Year, hit 218,724 and another 48 deaths were reported in the latest government data.

Hospital admissions have not hit anything like the peaks of previous waves of the pandemic and the number of people requiring ventilation has remained flat so far.

But the state-run National Health Service (NHS) is struggling with staff forced to stay at home after testing positive, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised action to plug staffing gaps in the worst-hit areas.

Transport networks also battled absences, leaving commuters facing long waits on their return to work after a public holiday on Monday, while municipal services such as household bin collections were hampered.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said it was unclear how many Britons were currently in self-isolation after a Christmas surge in the highly transmissible virus mutation.

“But what is good news, it doesn’t seem to be resulting in severe diseases as some of the other variants did,” she told Sky News.

Around 50,000 NHS staff were absent from work last week because they were ill or self-isolating, The Sunday Times has reported.

At least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, which mean crucial services may be under threat.

“This is the NHS which is rightly responding to an incredibly challenging time,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents healthcare providers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said cases appeared to have levelled off in London.

But he told Times Radio that staff shortages and rising cases across the rest of the country were a concern.

“The unpredictability of staff absence means NHS leaders having to work around the clock just thinking about how they can deploy their resources best to deal with the most urgent and pressing needs,” Taylor added.

“Even using all their imagination and creativity, it is becoming almost impossible, which is why we see hospitals declaring critical incidents.”

Anyone testing positive for the virus has to self-isolate for 10 days, or seven days if they produce a negative test.

There have been calls to ease those restrictions for health staff to alleviate what Johnson on Monday said was “considerable pressure” on hospitals. But Javid ruled that out.

Pupils returning to school also faced the prospect of mass staff absences and merged classes.

Secondary school pupils have been advised to wear face masks in class as a “temporary” measure.

Britain has seen nearly 149,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, and Johnson has defended his decision not to increase restrictions over Christmas in England, unlike in other parts of the UK.

The prime minister was due to hold a news conference later Tuesday, setting out plans to review the restrictions.