Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for Covid-19

Tough new Omicron norms in India has upset his plans to release new film 'India Lockdown'.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 8:58 AM

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who had planned to release his new film 'India Lockdown' in March or April, is down with Covid-19. “I am feeling much better now and recovering,” he said in an interview with a newspaper. “I had a little fatigue on the first day along with cold. It is mild.”

Madhur has been planning to release the film recently, but the tough new norms following the Omicron crisis in India has upset his plans. “We were thinking about the entire release plan, whenever will be a good window to release it,” he said. “We will look at whether or not we are affected by any other big films… we have to see a lot of aspects.” According to him, he will now have to consider whether to wait to release the film in theatres or opt for the OTT route.

Theatres were shut down in Delhi and films including Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey have been postponed. “It is definitely a big setback,” he said. “This break has come as a dampener for the film industry. I hope slowly and gradually we come back on track.”

Madhur’s new film was shot after the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown was declared in India. The film faced some problems with the Central Board of Film Certification, which asked for a dozen cuts. The filmmaker, however, appealed to the revising committee, which cleared the film with minor changes.