Blinken to test for virus after meeting Covid-positive Israel PM

Bennett is isolating at home after testing positive.

Twitter

By Reuters Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 10:56 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 11:00 AM

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will test for Covid-19 on Monday after having met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem the previous day, a State Department spokesperson said.

Bennett is isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.

ALSO READ:

“Upon learning of Prime Minister Bennett’s positive test result, we determined that only Secretary Blinken is considered a close contact. He will follow all CDC guidance, including masking and undergoing appropriate testing,” spokesperson Ned Price said.