Blinken to test for virus after meeting Covid-positive Israel PM

More than 146.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will test for Covid-19 on Monday after having met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem the previous day, a State Department spokesperson said.
Bennett is isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.
ALSO READ:
“Upon learning of Prime Minister Bennett’s positive test result, we determined that only Secretary Blinken is considered a close contact. He will follow all CDC guidance, including masking and undergoing appropriate testing,” spokesperson Ned Price said.
More than 146.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago
There has been a 95 per cent drop in March compared to January according to government officials.
coronavirus2 days ago
69 per cent of UAE employers believe they will lose new and existing employees if they don’t adapt
coronavirus2 days ago
The new guideline will go into effect on March 29
coronavirus2 days ago
The new guidelines will come into effect immediately
coronavirus2 days ago
Passengers will still be required to wear a mask while flying internationally
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 24,420.
coronavirus2 days ago