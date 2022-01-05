Biden doubles US purchase of Pfizer Covid therapeutic pills

Lower house debates implementation of health pass that requires a full course of vaccination to attend events, eat out or travel by inter-city train
coronavirus9 hours ago
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a doubling of US government purchases of new Pfizer therapeutic pills designed to combat the worst effects of Covid-19.
At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills.
“These pills are going to dramatically decrease hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “We already placed the largest order in the world. Now I’m doubling that order.”
ALSO READ:
The FDA regulatory body granted emergency use authorisation on December 22 for Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets.
The initial government purchase of 10 million antiviral treatments, which are aimed at those facing a high-risk from Covid-19, cost $5.3 billion.
The United States, like other countries around the world, is seeing a huge surge in infections from the Covid Omicron variant. So far, also in keeping with data internationally, the strain seems mostly only to cause serious illness in those who have not been vaccinated.
“This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said.
“Be concerned about Omicron but don’t be alarmed,” he added. However, “if you’re unvaccinated... some will die, needlessly die.”
Lower house debates implementation of health pass that requires a full course of vaccination to attend events, eat out or travel by inter-city train
coronavirus9 hours ago
Before the winter break, most education institutions across Dubai operated at 100 per cent capacity
coronavirus9 hours ago
All positive cases and contacts in Al Ain should visit the Al Ain Convention Center
coronavirus9 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million
coronavirus10 hours ago
Causing milder symptoms than previous variants.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 21,508
coronavirus12 hours ago
Private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.
coronavirus14 hours ago
The turnaround time for test results in some laboratories has increased slightly
coronavirus15 hours ago