Beijing Olympics: China expects Covid-19 cases due to foreign arrivals

Residents have been advised to practice caution ahead of Christmas and New Year
coronavirus14 hours ago
Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said on Thursday they expect a 'certain number' of Covid-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the Games, and strongly urged participants to get vaccination boosters due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Games, set to run from February 4 to February 20, will take place in a "closed loop" in order to contain the spread of the virus in China, which has among the strictest Covid curbs in the world and has largely managed to contain local outbreaks.
"A large number of people from different countries and regions will come to China and the flow of people will increase. Consequently, a certain number of positive cases will become a high probability event," Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing organising committee, told a press briefing.
China, which has all but shut its borders during the pandemic and will not allow overseas spectators at the Games, has reported five cases of the Omicron variant, including four from people coming from overseas.
The fast spread of Omicron in North America led the National Hockey League to announce on Wednesday that its players will not participate in Beijing, depriving the Games of the star power of the sport's biggest names.
Under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travellers from certain countries
coronavirus15 hours ago
People are requested to attend only one mass, either on December 24 or 25
coronavirus16 hours ago
The Philippines has fully vaccinated more than 45 million, or 41 per cent of its population
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.3 million
coronavirus17 hours ago
Thirteen million residents will stay at home as officials enforce the new rule
coronavirus17 hours ago
The Omicron variant is expected to account for the majority of new cases between Christmas and New Year
coronavirus17 hours ago
The authors found the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80% lower and for those in hospital the risk of severe disease was roughly 30% lower
coronavirus18 hours ago