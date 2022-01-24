Beijing 2022 Olympics: 6 new Covid-19 cases detected among personnel on Jan 23

They were already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 9:32 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 9:45 AM

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of Covid-19 during testing the previous day.

Of the new cases, four were among new arrivals and the other two were stakeholders already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.

Of the four positive cases found among 529 Olympic-related arrivals at the airport on Sunday January 23, one was an athlete or team official, showed a statement on the official Beijing 2022 website.