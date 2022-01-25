Beijing 2022 Olympics: 15 new Covid cases found among personnel

Twelve of the confirmed positive cases were among new arrivals.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 7:27 AM

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that 15 new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected among games-related personnel on January 24.

ALSO READ:

Twelve of the confirmed positive cases were among new arrivals. The other three were found among those already in the closed loop, and of those three, one was an athlete or team official, the notice on the Beijing 2022 official website said.