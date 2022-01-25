Beijing 2022 Olympics: 15 new Covid cases found among personnel

In October, Happiness Patrols had distributed Expo passports and gifts to good drivers last year.
coronavirus21 hours ago
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that 15 new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected among games-related personnel on January 24.
ALSO READ:
Twelve of the confirmed positive cases were among new arrivals. The other three were found among those already in the closed loop, and of those three, one was an athlete or team official, the notice on the Beijing 2022 official website said.
In October, Happiness Patrols had distributed Expo passports and gifts to good drivers last year.
coronavirus21 hours ago
They were already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.
coronavirus22 hours ago
Some employees would take turns not to return to the office.
coronavirus1 day ago
Many food banks face a serious increase in spending at a time when they are already dealing with higher food costs due to inflation
coronavirus1 day ago
Israeli study says fourth dose of vaccine makes people over 60 three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people
coronavirus1 day ago
The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours
coronavirus1 day ago
A US study says Covid-19 infection among males may temporarily reduce fertility but could be avoidable through vaccination
coronavirus1 day ago
The organisation urges caution nonetheless due to the virus; ability to mutate
coronavirus1 day ago