Bangladesh shuts schools as coronavirus cases surge

The tradition will be scaled back and cordoned off from the general public
coronavirus8 hours ago
Bangladesh on Friday closed all schools and colleges for two weeks to counter an “alarming” rise in Covid-19 infections, just four months after ending a more than one year school closure imposed due to coronavirus.
The south Asian country reported 11,434 new cases on Friday, the biggest single-day jump since August 9, pushing the positivity rate to 28.5 per cent.
“We are seeing an uptick in infections in schools and colleges. This is really alarming,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters.
He added that public gatherings like political rallies and religious functions involving more than 100 people had been prohibited, although the duration of the ban was not immediately clear.
The healthcare system would be overwhelmed if the situation deteriorates further, Maleque said, adding more than a third of the hospital beds in the capital, Dhaka, have already been occupied by coronavirus patients.
ALSO READ:
Bangladesh has so far administered at least 151 million doses of vaccine since an inoculation drive began a year ago, with 47 per cent of the population having had two shots.
Booster shots are administered to people over the age of 60 and healthcare and frontline workers.
The authorities have so far inoculated 2.89 million children aged 12-17 years.
Schools in Bangladesh reopened in September after one and half years, one of the world’s longest coronavirus shutdowns.
Authorities hope the closure of schools will help break chains of infection amid fears about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus.
It can take days to confirm the strain of a virus through genomic sequencing, and Bangladesh has so far confirmed 62 Omicron cases. Since the pandemic first swept into Bangladesh in March 2020, the country has recorded 1,664,616 cases, including 28,192 deaths.
The tradition will be scaled back and cordoned off from the general public
coronavirus8 hours ago
The country will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel
coronavirus8 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned down the possibility of imposing a lockdown
coronavirus10 hours ago
The island nation is coronavirus-free and has a strict border control policy
coronavirus10 hours ago
The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September
coronavirus10 hours ago
Failure to comply will result in fines up to $4,000
coronavirus21 hours ago
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has insisted that the pandemic is 'nowhere near over'
coronavirus22 hours ago
Even South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, had seen cases trending downward over the past four weeks
coronavirus22 hours ago