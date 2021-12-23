AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine booster shot effective against Omicron: Oxford lab study

No new applications for the scheme will be considered as of midnight on December 22
A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.
The study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, showed antibody levels against Omicron after the booster shot were higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and recovered naturally from Covid-19.
After a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were similar to those against the virus's Delta variant after two doses, the company added.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said researchers at Oxford University who carried out the study were independent from those who worked on the vaccine, Vaxzevria, with AstraZeneca.
