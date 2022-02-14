The protesters withdraw for the day after police warn them of fines and arrest
coronavirus1 day ago
North America's busiest land border crossing connecting Canada and the United States reopened on Sunday, the Associated Press reported, after police cleared protesters who had been occupying the Ambassador Bridge for nearly six days fighting government pandemic measures that have hurt automobile industries on both sides of the border.
Earlier on Saturday, police moved in to clear the remaining two dozen protesters on the bridge, a vital trade link between the countries, more than 12 hours after an injunction order to clear the demonstrators took effect.
The Ambassador Bridge had become the focus of the protest movement after demonstrators blocked lanes in both directions with trucks, cars and pick-up vans.
The protesters withdraw for the day after police warn them of fines and arrest
coronavirus1 day ago
Move is expected to give a much-needed boost to country's tourism industry.
coronavirus1 day ago
Police say they arrested 14 people, handed out 337 fines and stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris
coronavirus1 day ago
Many demonstrators drove away from the Ambassador Bridge spanning the river between Detroit and Windsor
coronavirus1 day ago
Pandemic is no longer a major health threat to most people, PM Jonas Gahr Stoere says.
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million
coronavirus1 day ago
The French protests are against rules requiring a vaccine pass to get into many public places
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 130.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago