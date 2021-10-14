Abu Dhabi updates Covid rules to attend events, exhibitions

Abu Dhabi - The new measures came into effect from October 13

Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 6:18 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 10:47 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated Covid-19 safety measures to attend events and exhibitions.

In a circular sent to managers of hotels, museums, cultural and entertainment venues; and event organisers, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi said the new measures came into effect from October 13.

The new measures are:

>> Use the Green Pass protocol: This restricts entry to most public places in Abu Dhabi to Covid-vaccinated residents and tourists. A green status is activated for 30 days for vaccinated people after they take a PCR test. Those not eligible to take the vaccine get a seven-day Green Pass after a PCR test.

>> Negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior.

>> Face masks are mandatory.

>> EDE scanners at all entrances: The technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in a person’s body. The requirement is applicable with immediate effect at facilities that already have the technology. Others are obliged to adopt it “as soon as devices are available”.

The guidelines have been updated to “promote community and public safety”, the authority tweeted on Thursday.

The DCT inspectors will check establishments to verify compliance.

“We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned to avoid the legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force,” the authority said in the circular.