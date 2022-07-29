UAE: Now, get Covid-19 PCR tests, vaccination at pharmacies in Abu Dhabi

Here is how much it costs

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 2:07 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 2:28 PM

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests would now be available in pharmacies.

Covid-19 vaccines will be provided free of charge, and the PCR tests will be priced at Dh40.

The initiative was rolled out on July 25.

The first phase will allow community members to take PCR tests and for those eligible over the age of 18 to receive the Covid- 19 vaccination. The programme will later expand the offered services to include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

Several pharmacies have successfully completed courses certified by DoH to administer these vaccinations. After successful completion, the pharmacies receive the authorisation added to their license based on the Department's regulations and standards. The Department will provide the list of licensed pharmacies through www.doh.gov.ae/en/Abu-Dhabi-pharmacies

The Department of Health encourages the pharmacies that wish to provide Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests to apply and add speciality applications through the TAMM platform.

For more information, please contact Healthcare Facilities Sector represented by Health Facilities Licensing and Registration Department via e-mail HFLD@doh.gov.ae

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: "With the support and vision of our wise leadership, the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi will continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of the community. By administering the Covid-19 vaccination and providing PCR tests in pharmacies, we will provide community members with convenient access to important healthcare services which fall in line with the safety measures undertaken by Abu Dhabi in response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The UAE maintains its global lead in Covid-19 vaccination rates, with 100 per cent of the population receiving the first dose and 98.1 per cent receiving two doses.