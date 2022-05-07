Abu Dhabi: Boats now allowed to operate at 100% capacity

Other Covid-19 safety measures, including having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, will remain

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 1:21 PM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 1:27 PM

In further signs of returning to normalcy, local authorities announced that all tourist yachts and boats can now operate at full capacity in Abu Dhabi.

“Maximum capacity restrictions on all tourist yachts and boats in Abu Dhabi have been lifted,” Abu Dhabi Maritime, which governs and manages the emirate’s waterways and maritime sector, said.

Boats were previously only allowed to use 80 per cent of their total registered carrying capacity since November 25, 2021.

Last month, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee permitted 100 per cent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the emirate as well.

These measures come following a consistent dip in the number of new Covid-19 cases and no reported deaths for the past two months.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Maritime stressed that other Covid-19 safety measures, including the Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, remains in place. Recently, the validity of the Green Pass was extended to 30 days for those who were fully vaccinated.

“Other safety measures in response to Covid-19 are still in place, including the requirement for users to hold a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn mobile app,” Abu Dhabi Maritime said.

ALSO READ:

The green status will be checked and verified by staff before passengers start their tour.

Other safety measures to be followed by passengers include avoiding gatherings, following instructions of physical distance, and wearing face masks and gloves onboard the boat.

All individuals and companies have also been urged to carry out periodic sanitisation, maintain cleanliness on their marine craft and disinfect surfaces.