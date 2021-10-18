99 Covid cases is a turning point in UAE's war on Covid

This is the first time in 19 months that this has happened.

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 12:22 AM

On Sunday, the country achieved the most encouraging sign of its victory when daily cases dipped below the 100-mark. This is the first time in 19 months that this has happened.

Of the 317,254 PCR tests conducted in 24 hours, only 99 had the virus, according to Sunday’s numbers. The positivity rate stood at 0.031 per cent.

Daily cases went over 100 for the first time on March 29, 2020. The last time the country registered infections below the 100-mark was on March 31, 2020, when 53 cases were reported. Since then, the number of infections has soared and decreased but never dipped below 100.

The highest number of cases in a single day was 3,966 on January 28 — with a positivity rate of 2.34 per cent.

With over 95 per cent of residents receiving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and over 85 per cent fully vaccinated, the UAE has reached an ‘endemic’ stage. The country is now very close to achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus, experts have said.

A disease is considered an ‘endemic’ when it remains constantly maintained at a baseline level and is predictable and manageable, a doctor told Khaleej Times in a previous report.

The UAE leaders had earlier highlighted how the crisis is now over. At the peak of Covid, the country had shut its borders; closed down schools, offices and markets; and imposed movement restrictions.

All of them gradually reopened, with students now back in classrooms at almost 100 per cent capacity. Residents are travelling once again as jobs and the economy stabilises.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had recently said that the worst of the Covid crisis is over.

“The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he had tweeted in August after chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had acknowledged the difficulties and challenges posed by the virus in the past few months.

“However, the UAE was one of the first countries to emerge from the crisis, at a time when some faced great difficulties,” he said.

He had said that Covid is now under control and less dangerous than it was.

How the UAE beat Covid

The UAE’s three-pronged approach helped it bring the pandemic situation under control.

1. Free jabs: It made vaccines available free of charge across the country. Its jab drive is so successful that it’s the most vaccinated country globally.

2. Mass testing: It has continued its proactive testing strategy even when cases started dropping.

3. Kept pace with the latest treatments: It also constantly monitored and studied breakthrough treatment methods for the virus.

Among the best in the world

The UAE ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the pandemic. In September, London-based analytics consortium Deep Knowledge Group (DKG) ranked Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for its swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dubai bagged the fifth spot in the global ranking report.