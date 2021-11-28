100% UAE residents receive Covid-19 vaccine: Official clarifies what it means

WHO said it skipped nu for clarity and xi to avoid causing offence generally while naming the new Covid variant Omicron
The UAE has administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of all eligible residents. The milestone was achieved on Friday.
However, this does not mean that all residents have been vaccinated, a top official has clarified. It means that most of the target groups are now protected against Covid-19.
In a special media briefing on Sunday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson of the health sector in the UAE, said the country’s population keeps changing, with new work visa holders arriving on a daily basis. The authorities follow up with this category of residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
Additionally, several students are yet to receive the jab, despite vaccinations being open to children aged three and over. Moreover, a small category of residents is not eligible to receive the vaccine on medical grounds.
Earlier today, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over.
