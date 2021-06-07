Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from today

A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary measures

Ladies’ prayer halls in Dubai have opened from Monday, according to a circular received by Imams at several mosques in the emirate.

The circular issued by the Department of Religious Services in the mosques department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) was headlined ‘Reopening of Ladies Prayer Halls in all the Masjids of the Emirate of Dubai.

It further stated: “Employees of the masjids (mosques) are requested to reopen all the ladies’ prayer halls in the Emirate of Dubai starting from Asr prayer on Monday, June 7, 2021.

It added that strict precautionary measures, as mandated in the men’s prayer halls, were to be followed in the ladies’ sections as well.

