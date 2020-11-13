With spike of 44,878 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 8.7-million mark
With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,688.
With 44,878 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.
The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 12th November, of these 11,39,230 samples were tested yesterday.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that India’s Covid-19 response approach has been pre-emptive, proactive and graded, keeping in mind the large population of the country.
“India’s Covid-19 response approach is pre-emptive, proactive and graded. India has curated its response keeping in mind the large population size,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said during a meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health held via video conferencing on Wednesday.
