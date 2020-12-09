With 32,080 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 97,35,850
With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360.
With 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360.
The total number of active cases has reached 3,78,909. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,15,581 with 36,635 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra reported 74,460 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,873 active cases.
Delhi has reported 22,310 active cases, 5,65,039 recoveries and 9,763 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE clears Sinopharm's Covid vaccine for mass use
Chinese vaccine is 86 per cent effective and is safe, says health... READ MORE
-
Americas
World coronavirus caseload breaches 68 million...
The US continues to be the worst-affected country with more than 15... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain starts Covid jabs as Biden vows 100m...
The Pfizer-BioNTech jab is one of several vaccines bringing hope for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Singapore 'cruise-to-nowhere' turns back after...
The case on board is another setback for Singapore after a plan to... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews