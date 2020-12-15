Why Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is not taking the Covid jab

He and other Pfizer executives will not ‘cut the line’ as a massive effort to vaccinate people across America has kicks off

While millions of people across the world will receive the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer developed in partnership with Germany-based BioNTech in the coming days, the pharmaceutical giant’s CEO Albert Bourla has said that he has yet to receive his company’s jab.

The man offered a legitimate reason for not doing so. He told CNBC on Monday that he and other Pfizer executives will not ‘cut the line’ as a massive effort to vaccinate people across America has begun.

There are limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine available and the CDC has recommended each state prioritize health-care workers and long-term care residents for initial distribution.

Bourla explained that he is not a frontline worker and he’s also 59 and in good health, so it’s not important for him to receive the vaccine before others who need are in dire need it. He said that “none of the executives and board members will cut the line.”

“This is a vaccine that was developed without cutting corners from a company with 171 years of credentials,” Bourla said in the CNBC report.

“This is a vaccine that was developed in the spotlight, in the daylight, with all the data being put in a server.”

Bourla’s comments came as the first deliveries of doses were set to arrive at distribution centres in the US.