WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases soar
Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro games
The World Health Organization (WHO) called Thursday for better monitoring of Euro 2020 football matches as Covid infections climb again in Europe, fuelled by the deadly Delta variant that is racing around the globe.
Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro games across the continent, with carriers of the Delta strain detected in Copenhagen, and infected Scots and Finns returning from London and Saint Petersburg respectively.
In a bid to boost protection, European football’s governing body UEFA has cancelled all tickets sold to UK residents for England’s quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome this weekend.
Russia posted record virus deaths for the third day running on Thursday, while in Britain — where a Euro semi-final and the final take place next week — infections are soaring despite a strong vaccination drive.
Portugal is struggling to contain the Delta variant too and on Thursday decided to re-impose a night curfew on 45 towns including the capital Lisbon from the weekend.
“There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined,” the UN agency’s Europe director Hans Kluge warned.
The region had seen a 10 percent rise in cases over the past week, “driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings and easing of social restrictions”.
Asked about whether the Euro championship may be acting as a “super-spreader” event, Kluge replied: “I hope not... but this can’t be excluded.”
The coronavirus has killed more than 3.9 million people worldwide, according to an AFP tally.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases...
Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro... READ MORE
-
News
UAE bans citizens from flying to India, Pakistan,...
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Time for world to work together and get rid of...
India is doing its bit by sharing its learnings and programmes with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How to get a Covid-19 vaccine exemption?
According to Mohap, certain categories, including pregnant women and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark the...
The summer festival will run until September 4. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Doctor convicted for wrong diagnosis
The lady doctor wrongly diagnosed a pregnant woman to be suffering... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases...
Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Federer oldest man in 3rd round in 46...
Next up for the Swiss will be in-form British 29th seed Cameron... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program