Wedding guest limit during Covid-19: Rajasthan govt to action against owner if over 100 people gather at venue
The government also informed that if rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the owner of the wedding hall or garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather, said Rajasthan Government.
"The owner of the wedding hall/garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather there," the Rajasthan Government state.
If rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled, according to the State Government.
Earlier, the Rajasthan Government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.
Rajasthan has reported 24,318 active cases, 2,49,713 recoveries and 2,389 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
