Watch: UAE kids believe superhero Covid vaccines can defeat 'virus villains'

Ever wondered how children see the pandemic and Covid vaccines?

Children in the UAE have been adapting to the Covid-19 era like champions. Their schooling went online, they adopted the mask like pros, and they learned and implemented complicated terms like social distancing.

However, have you wondered how children see the Covid-19 virus and vaccines?

Little ones taking part in the Sinopharm immune bridge study for children in Abu Dhabi have revealed how they see vaccines as superheroes that will drive away the evil called coronavirus.

In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, a child said he pictures the virus as a dinosaur.

One child said it’s like an evil shark.

Another said it’s like a magician, “but in the end Cinderella and the vaccine will be the winners”.

When it comes to vaccines, children said they view the jabs as superheroes. Princess Elsa, Spider-Man and Superman were the popular picks.

According to one, the vaccine is Iron Man, who would “punch the virus away”.

One child said he himself is a hero. “I am not scared of the jab,” he declared.

Held under the supervision of the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention and approval from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, the Sinopharm immune bridge study involves 900 children aged 3-17, with parental consent.

Children from the Abu Dhabi royal family are among the little ones taking part in the study.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to conduct a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for the 3-17 years age group.

The study’s preliminary results will be announced once available, and will support the planning process for the safe return to schools.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, had said in May that vaccination would help children return to school.

"Despite the low number of positive cases among children, vaccination is very important because students are gradually going back to face-to-face (learning in) schools next year. Our message to all parents is to be rest assured that this vaccination will help all of us feel safe and protect the health and wellness of our children," she had said.