Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch: Dubai ramps up Covid inspections for Eid Al Fitr

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on May 11, 2021
Photo: Dubai Municipality/Twitter

The authorities shut down 53 food establishments for violating guidelines between January and March this year.


Dubai Municipality authorities have intensified inspections of hotels, shopping centres and other commercial establishments to ensure strict compliance with Covid safety measures for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

A new video posted on its social media account depicts the stringent measures being taken to ensure public health and safety during the long weekend, which began Tuesday.

Dubai Municipality officials have been regularly inspecting establishments across the emirate every day since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year to ensure that all safety measures — such as maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks, among others — are complied with for the safety of both employees and visitors.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid: Half a million inspections carried out in Dubai since March 2020

The authorities shut down 53 food establishments for violating Covid-19 guidelines between January and March this year.

Altogether, 13,775 inspections were carried out during the January-March period and 12,438 of them were found compliant with the guidelines.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210419&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419075&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 