Watch: Dubai ramps up Covid inspections for Eid Al Fitr

Dubai Municipality authorities have intensified inspections of hotels, shopping centres and other commercial establishments to ensure strict compliance with Covid safety measures for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

A new video posted on its social media account depicts the stringent measures being taken to ensure public health and safety during the long weekend, which began Tuesday.

For your safety, #DubaiMunicipality intensifies its efforts to inspect hotels, shopping centres, and entertainment sites, to ensure proper compliance with health and safety measures with the safe preparations for Eid Al Fitr. pic.twitter.com/YBcJ2a4SgO — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) May 11, 2021

Dubai Municipality officials have been regularly inspecting establishments across the emirate every day since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year to ensure that all safety measures — such as maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks, among others — are complied with for the safety of both employees and visitors.

The authorities shut down 53 food establishments for violating Covid-19 guidelines between January and March this year.

Altogether, 13,775 inspections were carried out during the January-March period and 12,438 of them were found compliant with the guidelines.

