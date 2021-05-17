- EVENTS
Video: Youths perform 'Nagin dance' as punishment for flouting India Covid lockdown
Sources said that the video is from Jhalawar district.
Two youths are seen doing a 'Nagin' dance on the road by the police in Rajasthan, purportedly for flouting the lockdown by roaming around, as per a viral video.
Sources said that the video is from Jhalawar district and police are reportedly punishing such youths for coming out of their houses without any reason.
#Watch: Two youths are seen doing a 'Nagin' dance on the road by the police in #Rajasthan, purportedly for flouting the #lockdown by roaming around, as per a viral video. pic.twitter.com/GnZGGFAyKw— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 16, 2021
As two men are writhing in their snake-like moves, some policemen are seen shooting videos while others are asking the duo to continue with their dance.
