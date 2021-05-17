Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Youths perform 'Nagin dance' as punishment for flouting India Covid lockdown

IANS/Jaipur
Filed on May 17, 2021

(Supplied)

Sources said that the video is from Jhalawar district.


Two youths are seen doing a 'Nagin' dance on the road by the police in Rajasthan, purportedly for flouting the lockdown by roaming around, as per a viral video.

Sources said that the video is from Jhalawar district and police are reportedly punishing such youths for coming out of their houses without any reason.

As two men are writhing in their snake-like moves, some policemen are seen shooting videos while others are asking the duo to continue with their dance.




