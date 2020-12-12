Video: Trump says first US Covid vaccine will be administered ‘in less than 24 hours’
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine “in less than 24 hours,” after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorisation late Friday.
“The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours,” Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.
December 12, 2020
“Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country,” he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.
“We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,” said Trump. “This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer Covid...
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US buys 100 million more Moderna...
This mean there will be enough doses to immunise 100 million people... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kuwait launches online Covid-19 vaccine...
Health ministry spokesman urges people to seek 'early registration'... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews