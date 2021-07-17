Video: Only 8% of former patients in Abu Dhabi suffer from long Covid, says new survey

The study, conducted over a period of two weeks, included 2,000 respondents.

About 92 per cent of people showed no persistent Covid-19 symptoms after testing negative, according to a recent survey of positive patients conducted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in the emirate.

The survey, conducted over a period of two weeks, included 2,000 respondents. It found that only five per cent of respondents were long haulers, i.e., those who experienced prolonged symptoms for one, two or more months.

“Just eight per cent of respondents experienced long Covid in line with other international studies. Thirty-nine per cent experienced some symptoms for up to one week and five per cent experienced at least one symptom for eight weeks or more,” the survey found.

Changes in mood and energy levels were found to be the most common symptoms of long Covid.

“About 52 per cent people felt tired, 35 per cent had persistent coughs and 27 per cent reported a negative mood.”