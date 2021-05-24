Video: Indian couple tie the knot on chartered plane with over 100 relatives

The pair flew from their home state of Tamil Nadu, which has imposed Covid lockdowns and restrictions on weddings.

Tying the knot in the middle of a pandemic can be an odd affair, especially if you’re in India.

Due to a massive surge in cases in recent weeks, many states in the Covid-stricken country have imposed lockdowns in recent weeks, hampering the plans of many who were hoping for a traditional Big Fat Indian Wedding.

However, one couple seems to have decided nothing would stand in the way of their special day — not even a raging pandemic.

Rakesh and Dakshina bucked restrictions in their home state of Tamil Nadu to charter a SpiceJet flight from Madurai to Bangalore, along with over a hundred guests, so they could get hitched in mid-air.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

The couple reportedly waited until the aircraft was hovering over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple to bless their union, according to local media reports.

A report by India Today noted that both had actually tied the knot in a private ceremony held earlier, but decided to host a ceremony onboard an aircraft in order to make their special day 'memorable'.

The couple claimed that all passengers on board were their relatives who had taken the RT-PCR test and presented negative test results.

An airport director confirmed to ANI that a SpiceJet chartered flight had been booked from Madurai, but said officials were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony.

A SpiceJet statement said that a Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. "The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on-board," it said.

DGCA has initiated investigations on mid-air marriage. It has sought a full report from the airline & Airport Authority. SpiceJet crew is off rostered. Airline directed to lodge complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behavior with relevant authorities: DGCA pic.twitter.com/aTNyjIKOFO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government announced on Saturday that it would extend its lockdown till May 31, reporting over 35,400 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Only essential services, including milk shops and pharmacies, are currently allowed to remain operational in the state.