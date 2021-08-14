Video: How visitors to Abu Dhabi can register Covid vaccines taken outside UAE

Only those vaccinated allowed to enter some public places in the emirate from August 20.

Abu Dhabi has announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to the emirate.

The process enables visitors to have green status on Alhosn app, with only those vaccinated allowed to enter some public places in the emirate from August 20.

Before departure to Abu Dhabi:

> Visitors need to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app

> Complete the register arrivals form

> Upload an international vaccination certificate

> They will then receive an SMS including a link to download Alhosn app.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi:

> Visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website.

> They will need to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

> They will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the Alhosn app registration process.

> The app will now allow them to check status, vaccination information, test results and travel test requirements and use a live QR code.