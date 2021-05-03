Video: High demand for Covid vaccine during Ramadan in Dubai

Residents routinely take to social media to praise the ease of getting vaccines in Dubai.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has reported a ‘high demand’ for Covid vaccines during the holy month of Ramadan.

Tweeting a video on Monday, the authority said Dubai seeks to vaccinate 100 per cent of target groups by the end of 2021.

And going by the demand for vaccination, the emirate could well achieve its target before its slated deadline.

The DHA has established 11 health centres and two mobile clinics that are offering free vaccinations to all residents.

High demand on Covid-19 vaccines through vaccination programmes implemented by @DHA_Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan as the Emirate seeks to vaccinate 100% of target groups by the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/crSPxvg35D — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 2, 2021

Suhail Akram tweeted: “First dose of Pfizer done. Thanks @DHA_Dubai, your volunteers (some of them fasting) are working relentlessly to make this process smooth. World should learn from the UAE.”

Shahzad Ahmed Maji called the service “amazing”, adding, “Thanks to all frontline health staff and Dubai government.”

Twitter user @YorgoElBittar praised the DHA for the “great and safe atmosphere” and for “providing all the information accurately”.

The vaccination drive in the UAE is by far among the fastest in the world, according to the records compiled by Oxford University’s Our World in Data project.

As on April 20, more than half of the UAE’s population had received at least the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The total doses administered now stands at 10.6 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 107.53.

The enthusiasm in securing supplies, raising awareness among the population on the importance of inoculation, and setting up clinics across the country offering free vaccinations have ensured success.

Appointment for vaccination can be taken through DHA or Seha app. For now, vaccinations are being offered only to UAE residents.