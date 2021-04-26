- EVENTS
Video: Dubai distributes over 86,000 Ramadan Iftar meals daily among the needy
The drive is done in such a way that there is no crowding at points of distribution.
Random distribution of Iftar meals among the needy is banned in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan as a Covid safety measure.
However, authorities are still ensuring that meals reach the needy with strict Covid safety measures in place.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai oversees the distribution of 86,000 Iftar meals daily across the Emirate.
Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in #Dubai (@IACADDUBAI) oversees Iftar projects during the holy month of Ramadan across the emirate. 86,000 Iftar meals are distributed daily in cooperation with charitable institutions, gov’t entities, and over 1,000 volunteers. pic.twitter.com/uxD5FdvXig— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 25, 2021
The distribution is done in cooperation with charitable institutions, government entities, and over 1,000 volunteers.
A video tweeted by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Monday shows the massive efforts that go into distributing the meals.
Volunteers in masks and gloves are seen packing the food and distributing it, while adhering to Covid safety protocols. The drive is done in such a way that there is no crowding at points of distribution.
The IACAD had earlier announced that the meals would be distributed at 20 main points across Dubai.
The areas covered include Silicon Oasis, Umm Hurair, Al Hamriya, Al Nahda, Hatta, Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, Al Khawaneej and Jebel Ali.
The meal distribution process will be monitored daily during Ramadan. All individuals receiving food at distribution points have to observe preventive guidelines including wearing of masks, social distancing and maintenance of personal hygiene.
