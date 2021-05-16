Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Video: Abu Dhabi's mass Covid-19 test campaign makes special arrangements for vulnerable sections of society

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 16, 2021

Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination undergoing tests at a drive-in facility in Khalifa City-A.


Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination are undergoing Covid-19 tests at a drive-in facility as part of a mass testing campaign, which is in progress on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee said it was collaborating with Abu Dhabi Police and health care authorities to continue with the “Proactive Covid-19 Testing” campaign at Khalifa City-A to ensure public health safety.

Zayed Saeed Al Katheeri, a member of the volunteering medical team that is conducting the screenings, said: “Covid-19 tests are in progress at Khalifa City-A for public health safety,”

He said: “The service is open to all. However, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination are undergoing tests at the drive-in facility, where they don’t need to get off their vehicles and stand in a queue.”

Buses are ferrying medical teams to the testing centre at Khalifa City-A.

“Transportation is available,” said an official from the screening team.

Residents expressed their satisfaction with the arrangement.

“This is a great initiative. Abu Dhabi provides the best PCR testing service in the world,” said one of the residents, who visited the centre to undergo a Covid-19 test.

A woman expatriate praised “the seamless and convenient service”.

An Emirati resident of Khalifa City-A said: “No place is safer than Abu Dhabi as far as public health is concerned.”

Doctors urge UAE residents not to let their guard down

Badr Ali Al Hajeri, a Kuwaiti national, said: “I’m proud of Abu Dhabi city. It is the best city in the world because it offers excellent health care facilities and services for its residents.”

Abu Dhabi authorities have been conducting free Covid-19 screenings across the UAE’s largest emirate since April 2020 in a bid to identify those who may have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease, and they can be isolated and treated immediately to control the spread of the contagion and keep community members safe and secure.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210309&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210309156&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 