Video: Abu Dhabi's mass Covid-19 test campaign makes special arrangements for vulnerable sections of society

Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination undergoing tests at a drive-in facility in Khalifa City-A.

Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination are undergoing Covid-19 tests at a drive-in facility as part of a mass testing campaign, which is in progress on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee said it was collaborating with Abu Dhabi Police and health care authorities to continue with the “Proactive Covid-19 Testing” campaign at Khalifa City-A to ensure public health safety.

Zayed Saeed Al Katheeri, a member of the volunteering medical team that is conducting the screenings, said: “Covid-19 tests are in progress at Khalifa City-A for public health safety,”

He said: “The service is open to all. However, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination are undergoing tests at the drive-in facility, where they don’t need to get off their vehicles and stand in a queue.”

Buses are ferrying medical teams to the testing centre at Khalifa City-A.

“Transportation is available,” said an official from the screening team.

Residents expressed their satisfaction with the arrangement.

“This is a great initiative. Abu Dhabi provides the best PCR testing service in the world,” said one of the residents, who visited the centre to undergo a Covid-19 test.

A woman expatriate praised “the seamless and convenient service”.

An Emirati resident of Khalifa City-A said: “No place is safer than Abu Dhabi as far as public health is concerned.”

Doctors urge UAE residents not to let their guard down

Badr Ali Al Hajeri, a Kuwaiti national, said: “I’m proud of Abu Dhabi city. It is the best city in the world because it offers excellent health care facilities and services for its residents.”

Abu Dhabi authorities have been conducting free Covid-19 screenings across the UAE’s largest emirate since April 2020 in a bid to identify those who may have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease, and they can be isolated and treated immediately to control the spread of the contagion and keep community members safe and secure.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com