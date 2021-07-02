Video: Abu Dhabi launches new Covid-19 contact tracing system

System will enhance efforts to monitor, predict and prevent virus spread.

Local health authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched the first investigation and contact tracing system in the region – the Contact Tracing Assistant System.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH), announced the launch of the system that is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive Covid-19 cases.

The information received from a Covid-19 positive patient will enhance efforts to monitor, predict and prevent the spread of the disease in the community. The system uses the data about symptoms, people in contact and recent travel to ensure contacts are isolating during the disease’s incubation period.

People testing positive will automatically be sent a link via SMS to download the virtual chat, which is available in Arabic and English.

“Abu Dhabi has led by example and used advanced technology in tracing virus transmission. The new Contact Tracing Assistant System will help in controlling the transmission and ensure the health and safety of all members of the community. We praise all the efforts shown by the centre since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman, DoH.

Matar Al Nuaimi, director general, ADPHC, added: “We always strive to develop the medical response capabilities, especially with Covid-19 investigations. This collaborative system will contribute toward better communication with patients and possible contacts, and will allow us to take the appropriate preventative measures towards each case.”

How does it work?

Once a positive case receives their Covid-19 result, the system automatically sends them an SMS with a link for the virtual chat. After verification of the Emirates ID is completed, then the assistant will ask the patient specific questions to gather information.

Benefits of the system

The system allows the investigation and contact tracing team to gather necessary information, such as who is returning from abroad, or a workplace, or who has recently come in contact with a positive case, to expand the investigation process. It will also ask for a list of possible contacts 48 hours before the positive result.

The information obtained will be considered confidential and will not be shared with anyone outside the investigation team. The centre’s team will review the data entered and make any necessary calls to complete missing or unclear information.