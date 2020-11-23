Video: Abu Dhabi inspects school buses for anti-Covid measures

According to the regulations, all buses have to be regularly sanitised to protect the health of students, staff and drivers.

Hundreds of school buses transporting children across the emirate are being inspected daily to ensure the implementation of anti-Covid measures for the safety of children, according to authorities.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Twitter that it was carrying out the inspections that included approximately 1,500 school buses operating in different schools in the emirate.

“The daily inspections and continuous follow-up of the inspection teams of schools contributed greatly in enhancing the required awareness and adherence to preventive as well as precautionary measures,” ITC tweeted.

The centre had in August issued the safety procedures for school buses in Abu Dhabi as the educational institutions opened for the new academic year.

The new regulations for students, drivers and supervisors were introduced to ensure safety as pupils return to school for in-class lessons amid the pandemic.

According to the regulations, all buses have to be regularly sanitised to protect the health of students, staff and drivers making the journey to and from school.

While on the bus, children above the age of six are required to wear a mask at all times, avoid physical contact with others, sit in designated areas and sanitise hands before boarding.

Schools were required to check that bus drivers present a negative Covid-19 test result and must ensure there are enough buses available, with safe social distancing.

Drivers must wear a mask and gloves at all times when transporting children.

Temperature checks must be carried out by school when students board and exit the bus at school.

