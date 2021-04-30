Veteran Pakistani actress tests positive for Covid

She made the announcement in a series of Instagram videos on Friday.

Pakistani actress Marina Khan announced on Friday that she tested positive for Covid.

“I have Covid,” she announced in a series of videos on Instagram, filmed from her room where she will be self-isolating for the next 15 days.

Khan shared that she had mild symptoms, saying she had “fatigue, fever that comes and goes and headaches.”

She warned her followers that the virus was “out there”, urging them to disregard naysayers and take Covid safety measures seriously.

She also urged her fans to stay home this Eid and avoid crowded shopping malls. “Nothing will happen if you do not buy new Eid clothes this year,” she said.

Khan requested that her followers pray for the ongoing Covid crisis in India as well.

Pakistan reported 5,112 new cases and 131 more deaths on Thursday, according to the country’s National Command and Operations Centre. (https://www.geo.tv/latest/347995-131-more-people-succumb-to-coronavirus-in-pakistan)

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started last year with over 200 new fatalities.