- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Veteran Pakistani actress tests positive for Covid
She made the announcement in a series of Instagram videos on Friday.
Pakistani actress Marina Khan announced on Friday that she tested positive for Covid.
“I have Covid,” she announced in a series of videos on Instagram, filmed from her room where she will be self-isolating for the next 15 days.
Khan shared that she had mild symptoms, saying she had “fatigue, fever that comes and goes and headaches.”
She warned her followers that the virus was “out there”, urging them to disregard naysayers and take Covid safety measures seriously.
She also urged her fans to stay home this Eid and avoid crowded shopping malls. “Nothing will happen if you do not buy new Eid clothes this year,” she said.
Khan requested that her followers pray for the ongoing Covid crisis in India as well.
Pakistan reported 5,112 new cases and 131 more deaths on Thursday, according to the country’s National Command and Operations Centre. (https://www.geo.tv/latest/347995-131-more-people-succumb-to-coronavirus-in-pakistan)
Earlier this week, Pakistan reported the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started last year with over 200 new fatalities.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Veteran Pakistani actress tests positive for Covid
She made the announcement in a series of Instagram videos on Friday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,974 Covid-19 cases, 1,836...
More than 43.9 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: UAE steelmaker sends 500...
The company has also ordered homecare oxygen concentrators for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor tests Covid...
Actor and filmmaker has been shifted to the intensive care unit in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day