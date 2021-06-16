‘Very small percentage’ of Dubai residents hesitant to take Covid vaccine: DHA

More than 2.3 million people in Dubai have taken the jab.

Only a “very small percentage” of Dubai residents are hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine, a top official from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has told Khaleej Times.

Out of the 20 per cent of the eligible population who are yet to take the vaccine in Dubai, many have pre-existing health issues, according to Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, chair of testing and vaccination at the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.

Six months after the national vaccination programme was launched in the UAE, more than 2.3 million people in Dubai have taken the jab.

Dr Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, deputy director-general of the DHA, had said on Saturday: “At least 83 per cent of target groups and eligible residents have received the first dose and 64 per cent have taken both doses.”

‘Many community members in the process of getting the vaccine’

Ongoing studies conducted in coordination with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Data Corporation of the Smart Dubai Department revealed that only 20 per cent of the target groups are yet to receive the vaccine.

Dr Suwaidi said: “Of 20 per cent of the target group yet to be vaccinated, there are community members who are in the process of getting the vaccine. A segment of members understands the importance of the vaccine but have not booked their appointment yet.

“Then there are those who have health issues and are consulting with their treating physician and a very small percentage are hesitant to take the vaccine.”

Furthermore, based on the set criteria, very few people are eligible to receive an exemption from the vaccine due to medical reasons, said Dr Farida Al Khaja, the CEO of DHA’s clinical support services and nursing sector and chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee. “The other exemption is due to the age limit.”