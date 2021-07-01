Vast inequities in accessing vaccines fuelling two-track pandemic, WHO chief says
Vaccine equity is the best way to control the pandemic, reboot the global economy, Dr Tedros says at India Global Forum.
Vast inequities in accessing vaccines are fuelling a two-track pandemic, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisaton, at the second day of the India Global Forum on Thursday.
“While some countries have reached high levels of vaccine coverage, many others don't have enough to vaccinate health workers, older people, and other at-risk groups. The pandemic shows the risk of relying on a few companies to supply global public goods like vaccines,” the Director General said in a sombre tone.
According to Our World in Data, Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to more than three billion people across the world. More than 852 million people have been fully vaccinated. However, there is a stark gap between vaccination programmes in different countries with some having vaccinated more than half of their population and some yet to report a single dose.
“The consequences of the resulting inequities in cases and deaths from Covid-19 globally remain high in many areas even as new variants of concern are emerging,” added Dr Ghebreyesus.
The development of safe and effective vaccines against Covid-19 in record time has given hope of a light at the end of the tunnel. But the vast inequities in access to vaccines and emergence of variants from different corners of the world is being seen as a cause of concern.
“When some countries cannot vaccinate, it's a threat to all countries. The WHO is calling for a global effort to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September, at least 40 per cent by the end of the year, and at least 70 per cent by the middle of next year. Vaccine equity is not just the right thing to do, it is the best way to control the pandemic, reboot the global economy. To weaken the pandemic we will have to end it everywhere,” he said.
Vaccine doses remain relatively scarce globally. As per the Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, there are 19 vaccines approved for use by at least one national regulatory authority. The reported vaccine price range per dose varies from $2 to $40.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccine hesitancy has reduced drastically, says...
More needs to be done to eradicate some of the hesitancy, Dr. Ram... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine jab could become an annual...
Zydus Group has developed India’s first DNA vaccine and has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two doses of Covid vaccine appear to protect...
The upbeat assessment came as the WHO warned that the variant could... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 81,142 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) has urged parents to get their... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: 4 Indians fly to Sharjah on Air ...
UAE is allowing entry to investor visa holders and their dependents,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,675 Covid cases, 1,556 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews