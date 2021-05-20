- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Vaccines stop variants but overseas travel still not safe: WHO
WHO senior official says all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now
Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains “fragile” and international travel should be avoided, a World Health Organisation director warned on Thursday, while stressing that authorised vaccines work against variants of concern.
“Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel,” WHO’s European director Hans Kluge said, before adding that “pockets of increasing transmission” on the continent could quickly spread.
The so-called Indian variant, which might be more transmissible, has now been identified in at least 26 of the 53 countries in the WHO Europe region, Kluge said during his weekly press conference.
But he said that authorised vaccines are effective against the new strain.
“All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines,” Kluge said, adding that all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.
In the WHO’s Europe region, which covers part of central Asia, the weekly number of new cases fell by 60 per cent in a month, from 1.7 million in mid-April to 685,000 last week.
Although the Indian strain is still being studied, “it is able to spread rapidly” and replace the dominant lineage in Europe, Kluge said.
Variants are “not in themselves dangerous, but they can be if they change the behaviour of the virus,” the WHO said in a note published on its website, adding that further lockdowns might become necessary to stop a new strain spreading out of control.
So far only 23 per cent of people in the region have received a vaccine dose, with just 11 per cent having had two doses, Kluge said, as he warned citizens to continue to exercise caution.
“Vaccines may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light,” he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Town offers free cows to boost Covid-19 vaccine...
'The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Key UK trial on third booster dose of Covid-19...
A booster vaccine in the trial will include seven vaccines: British... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Schools set to welcome 100%...
Optimism grows after students in the 12-15-year age group allowed to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer vaccine for all aged 12 and above at drive-...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer vaccine for all aged 12 and above at drive-...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Over 50% Indians still don't wear masks: Health...
45 per cent of respondents believed that as long as social... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for...
This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas. READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah to open largest safari park outside Africa
The safari park will be located next to Al Dhaid. READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued