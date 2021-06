US says to make Covid-19 vaccines available to India

Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss efforts to improve bilateral health supply chain.

The United States on Thursday told India about its plans to make Covid-19 vaccines available to other countries, including the South Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said.

The US move comes after the White House laid out a plan to share 25 million surplus Covid-19 vaccine doses with the world and said it would lift some restrictions to allow other countries to buy American-made supplies for vaccine production more easily.

In a phone call on Thursday, Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed efforts to improve the bilateral health supply chain, including in vaccine production, the Indian premier's office said in a statement.

Spoke to @VP Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

"They highlighted the potential of the India-U.S. partnership as well as the Quad vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic."

The Quad, an informal strategic dialogue among the United States, India, Japan and Australia, aims to reduce manufacturing backlogs, speed vaccination, and defeat some coronavirus mutations, a senior US administration official told Reuters previously.

Separately, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry said New Delhi was in dialogue with Washington to ensure the supply of raw materials for vaccine production.

India also raised the issue during its foreign minister's recent US trip, the spokesman said. "It is in our mutual interest to combat the global pandemic by expediting vaccination efforts."