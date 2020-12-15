US approves first coronavirus test for home use; gives result in 20 minutes
The technology involved is similar to a home pregnancy test.
The United States on Tuesday authorised its first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.
The test, made by California-based Ellume, will sell for around $30 (Dh110) and the company plans to roll out three million units in January 2021, and millions more in subsequent months.
Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said the emergency use authorisation represented a "major milestone."
"We are helping expand Americans' access to testing, reducing the burden on laboratories and test supplies, and giving Americans more testing options from the comfort and safety of their own homes," he said.
It is an "antigen" test, meaning it works by detecting a surface molecule of the coronavirus, unlike the more common PCR tests that look for the virus' genetic material.
The technology involved is similar to a home pregnancy test.
The Ellume test uses a nasal swab that doesn't go as far back as the nasopharyngeal swabs used in clinical settings, and is therefore more comfortable to self-administer.
The sample is then inserted into a single-use cartridge.
According to the FDA, it correctly identified 96 per cent of positive samples and 100 perc ent of negative samples in individuals with symptoms.
In people without symptoms, the test correctly identified 91 per cent of positive samples and 96 per cent of negative samples.
The FDA said that for patients without symptoms, "positive results should be treated as presumptively positive until confirmed by another test as soon as possible."
It added that individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider, while people who test negative but experience Covid symptoms should also seek follow up with their health care provider.
The home test connects with an app on the user's smartphone to interpret the results.
Results take as little as 20 minutes and are delivered via the app, which requires users to input their zip code and date of birth, to report to public health authorities.
Providing the name and email address is optional.
Ellume developed the test with $30 million (Dh110 million) in government funding from the National Institutes of Health.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US approves first coronavirus test for home use;...
The technology involved is similar to a home pregnancy test. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Moderna Covid vax shows no specific safety...
The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Europe set to approve Covid-19...
Germany, France, Italy and five other European states will coordinate ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Biden inauguration to have 'extremely limited'...
'Vigorous health and safety protocols' will be in place when Biden... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai