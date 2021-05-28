- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
US and India united in tackling Covid-19: Blinken
India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and solidarity.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday that their two countries were united in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic together.
Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and solidarity.
"The partnership between the United States and India is vital, is strong, and I think it's increasingly productive," Blinken said.
"We're united in confronting Covid-19 together," he added.
"We're united in dealing with the challenge posed by climate change, and we are partnered together directly through the Quad, other institutions in the United Nations, in dealing with many of the challenges we face in the region and around the world."
Jaishankar said India appreciated the United States for its "strong support and solidarity at a moment of great difficulty for us."
Ties between the United States and India have grown closer in recent years and they have increased cooperation through a four-country grouping known as the Quad, which also involves Australia and Japan.
US President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday that the United States is looking to convene an in-person summit of leaders of the Quad in the fall, with a focus on infrastructure.
The Quad held a first virtual summit in March and pledged to work closely on Covid-19 vaccines, climate and security.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US and India united in tackling Covid-19: Blinken
India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ireland adopts Covid passport to allow EU, UK and ...
Ireland currently has the strictest travel curbs in the EU. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer Covid jab now available via walk-in
For all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Covid: Dubai fines 4 stores during sale and 49...
The stores in Mirdif City Centre violated mask and social distancing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer Covid jab now available via walk-in
For all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE beach tragedy: Mum dies, 3 of a family survive
At 9am, the father swam into the sea, followed by his son, daughter... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Covid: Dubai fines 4 stores during sale and 49...
The stores in Mirdif City Centre violated mask and social distancing... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Panghal, Lalbuatsahi, Pooja join Kom in ASBC...
Panghal stamped his authority over Kazakh boxer READ MORE