UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

Reuters/London
Filed on November 16, 2020

(Reuters file)

Johnson had gone into self-isolation as per rules.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom while in self-isolation in Downing Street.

Johnson said on Sunday he had been told by the NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks. Smiling and wearing a jumper with an open shirt, Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter that he was as "fit as a butcher's dog."

"I'm bursting with antibodies," Johnson said. "Plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication."

Ministers said Johnson was fine.

"He's well, he's absolutely full of beans," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "He'll be, I've got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom."

When Johnson caught COVID-19 in March, he tried to work through the illness "in denial" - but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

He later said he had fought for his life as the state prepared for the unthinkable: the possible death in office of a prime minister.




