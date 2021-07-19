Coronavirus Pandemic
UK PM Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19, has no symptoms

Reuters/London
Filed on July 19, 2021

Johnson, who has received both doses of a vaccine, is isolating at his country residence until July 26.


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19 and is not displaying any symptoms of the virus, his spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson, who has received both doses of a vaccine, is isolating at his country residence until July 26 after he was identified as a close contact of health minister Sajid Javid. Javid announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus.




