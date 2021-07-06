UAE's daily Covid cases drop below 1,800 for a week

Daily infections dropped to less than 1,600 for the third consecutive day.

The UAE has reported less than 1,800 daily Covid-19 cases for a week now. At 1,552 cases, the country saw less than 1,600 daily infections for the third consecutive day on July 6.

In the last seven days, the highest number of cases was recorded on June 30, when 1,747 infections were reported.

Prior to that, the country saw over 2,000 daily cases consistently in June.

Daily cases seem to be on a downward trend, thanks to the UAE’s robust vaccination campaign.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the UAE is the world’s most vaccinated nation. It overtook the Seychelles to achieve the feat earlier this week.

As on July 5, over 64.1 per cent of the overall UAE population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 74.2 per cent residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over 15.65 million vaccine doses have been administered in total, with a rate of 158.24 doses per 100 people. This rate is the highest in the world.

The UAE had recently approved the emergency registration for its fifth vaccine: Moderna. The other vaccines available in the country are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sputnik.

Get the jab now

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), over 84 per cent of the positive cases were reported among unvaccinated residents.

ALSO READ:

>> New Covid strains: Unvaccinated UAE residents are at high risk

Of those who had to be hospitalised, 89 per cent were unvaccinated. When it comes to intensive care unit admissions, 92 per cent were those who had not taken the jab.

Of those who died from complications caused by the virus, 94 per cent were unvaccinated.