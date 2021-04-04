UAE's Covid frontliners to get emergency response training

The programme is open to medical staff, paramedics, rescue team members, employees working in emergency and crisis response departments, and volunteers.

Aiming to build an advanced network of emergency response experts, the UAE has launched a unique initiative to train and boost the skills of its frontline heroes and volunteers.

The Jaheziya initiative — organised by the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s Volunteer Programme and the Frontline Heroes Office — gives the country’s frontliners access to internationally accredited courses for emergency response and disaster management.

Through ‘unconventional medical training’ that adopts the highest international standards, the programme prepares participants for all kinds of potential emergencies, from infectious diseases and the spread of airborne viruses to natural disasters, fires, and even nuclear accidents.

So far, 2,000 UAE frontliners have registered for the initial phase of the Jaheziya’ training programme, with the target set at 8,000 professionals and volunteers. The programme is open to all specialised medical staff, paramedics, rescue team members, employees working in the wide range of emergency and crisis response departments, and volunteers registered in the Frontline Heroes’ registry.

“The programme, which was developed and approved by some of the most prominent international institutions in the world, unifies the performance of all responders to medical and non-medical emergencies and contributes to establishing a strong and flexible network of volunteers who are able to work on the ground in a unified framework during emergencies and crises,” said Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, secretary-general of the General Women’s Union.

Jaheziya has been designed to meet the standards of trainings offered by leading American universities, Al Suwaidi said. Participants who complete the programme will receive an accredited certificate from a group of prominent institutions specialised in emergency crisis and disaster management, including the National Foundation for Life Support in Disasters, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the British Life Support Group, and the American Foundation for International Life Trauma Support.

It offers courses in a range of specialisations, such as the e-learning course for medical emergency and disaster response; the basic and advanced life support in crises course; the international trauma life support course; the medical response course for major accidents and disasters; and the life support course for pregnant women.

All trainees will undergo 60 hours of virtual and field training in courses that are consistent with their jobs.

There are also monthly seminars and weekly courses for all participants. Field trainings will be provided to all specialised medical staff at local hospitals, through mobile training centres across the Emirates. All trainees are required to pass tests after each stage of the initiative to obtain certificates.

Professor Maha Barakat, director-general of the Frontline Heroes Office, said: “This initiative not only supports them with the highest standards of training to help them progress in their professional lives but also gives them tools that will empower them to serve on the frontline.”

Dr Adel Al Shamri Al Ajmi, director of the ‘Jaheziya’ programme, added: “We are proud of the Frontline Heroes who have put in so much effort and dedication to protect the UAW and its citizens. The Jaheziya programme will contribute to enhancing their skills through its comprehensive training services.”

