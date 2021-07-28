UAE's artist community honours frontline heroes in 'fashion show'

Doctors, nurses and support staff of Thumbay University Hospital walk the ramp at tribute event.

The ‘models’ were confident enough as they sashayed down the ramp with elan. The cameras and mobile phones were on high-drive, as they went all click-a-click.

Loud cheers followed soon.

A typical fashion show? Nah!

This was a show with a difference — a big, big difference.

The ‘models’ strutting their stuff on the ramp were none other that our angels in white, who took their spot in the sun, coated in designer white coats.

And the venue for this ‘fashion show’ was a university — the Gulf Medical University in Ajman — to be precise.

Gulf Medical University in partnership with DCOM designs, Root Square, and the PaintBrush Art Community organised a fashion show where healthcare specialists swapped their stethoscopes for designer white coats and posed as models for the Walking Art event. The show was conceived as a tribute by the artist community to the UAE’s frontline heroes who have helped the UAE fight the pandemic.

Hossam Hamdy, the Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, was the chief guest along with Dr Bu Abdullah, chairman of the Bu Abdullah Group. Uttam Chand, Consul (visa and community affairs) at the Consulate General of India, was the guest of honour.

Hamdy said: “This is a historic event and a tribute from the UAE, the Gulf Medical University, and the team, to the healthcare heroes of the world, and we are very proud to host it.

“Today our superheroes don’t wear capes, they wear white coats” he added.

Gulf Medical University alumni Dr Ramita Bhargava, who along with Dr Afrah, Dr Kajal and Dr Sandra, staged the opening act at the show, said: “It was a great honour for me to conceptualise and manage the event in tribute and appreciation for the frontline force during the pandemic.”

Doctors, nurses and support staff of Thumbay University Hospital were on the ramp and the 27 white coats worn by the ‘models’ were hand-painted, embroidered, and sketched by many Dubai artists.

Students of the Gulf Medical University were also part of the fashion show. Mohammed Omar, a Pakistani student said: “It was a great honor to walk for the show. The medical fraternity left no stone unturned to fight the disease during the pandemic. This shows that people who wear white coats are superheroes,” he added.

