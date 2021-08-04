UAE: Walk-in Covid vaccination drive for kids starts
Children can receive the vaccine at select centres and Majlis across Seha's network in the Capital.
Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 3 to 17 years through a walk-in facility, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said on Wednesday.
Children can receive the vaccine at select centres and Majlis across Seha's network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of the start of the academic year, the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday approved emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine for children based on the extensive clinical trials and local evaluations.
Separately, the Pfizer vaccine will continue being administered for aged 12 years old and over, as normal.
For further details, members of the community can call 800 50.
Location
>> Abu Dhabi
Covid-19 Vaccination Center at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
>> Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center
>> Majlis Al Mushrif
>> Majlis Al Manhal
>> Majlis Al Bateen
Al Ain
Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Center at Al Ain Convention Center
>> Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Center
>> Majlis Falaj Hazaa
>> Al Dhafra
>> Majlis Dalma
>> Majlis Ghayathi
>> Majlis Al Marfaa
>> Majlis Liwa
>> Majlis Alsila’a
>> Al-Dhafra Family Medicine Center
>> Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Center at Al-Dhafra Association Hall
